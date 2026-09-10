Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Brics summit 2026: the group’s relevance has clearly grown but can it achieve its potential?

Mint Editorial Board
2 min read10 Sep 2026, 07:30 AM IST
The theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a globally fraught geopolitics.
The theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a globally fraught geopolitics.(AP)
Summary

The 11-country bloc of Brics is yet to live up to its promise, but it is still too early to write it off. A link-up of digital currencies may be on the group’s agenda and its growing economic stature could grant it a significant role in global geopolitics someday.

Gift this article

In such a fractious world, with two wars raging, one for close to five years and the other for more than six months, it is quite easy to be cynical about the Brics Summit scheduled in New Delhi over the weekend. After all, there is no dearth of groupings in the world.

In such a fractious world, with two wars raging, one for close to five years and the other for more than six months, it is quite easy to be cynical about the Brics Summit scheduled in New Delhi over the weekend. After all, there is no dearth of groupings in the world.

We have the G-7 and G-20, for example, both of which count rich and powerful nations among their members, but cannot boast of much beyond a clubby air and odd go at policy coordination. So it is hard to argue that such groups are more than talk shops.

We have the G-7 and G-20, for example, both of which count rich and powerful nations among their members, but cannot boast of much beyond a clubby air and odd go at policy coordination. So it is hard to argue that such groups are more than talk shops.

Yet, the theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a context of globally fraught geopolitics.

Also Read | Brics cooperation: it’s time to revive India-China capital flows

The group’s name is an offshoot of the term ‘Bric,’ coined by British economist Jim O’Neill and popularized by Goldman Sachs as shorthand for four vibrants markets: Brazil, Russia, India and China. That they banded together and were joined by South Africa—and later by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia—testifies to the global need for a broad non-Western forum.

Today, Brics members account for nearly half the world’s people, about a quarter of all trade and 35-40% of its GDP (in purchasing power parity terms).

On paper, Brics is formidable. In practice, the early hope that it would emerge as a voice of the Global South to advance the interests of developing countries has faded. The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations and other institutions function like they always did, dominated by the West.

Lack of unity within Brics partly explains its blank score on big issues. Its two major-economy members, India and China, have diverse interests. No wonder O’Neill almost wrote it off in 2021, saying that “Brics have so far proven incapable of uniting as a meaningful global force.”

Also Read | How Brics partnerships could strengthen the Global South

But the world order has undergone serious convulsions since then, and with China’s rise the story of this century so far, Brics could yet emerge as exactly that. The very fact that US President Donald Trump felt a need to warn of an extra 10% tariff on countries aligning with the allegedly “anti-American policies” of Brics reveals a clear threat perception.

Trump’s specific grouse, it seems, is with a Brics effort to ease mutual transactions that he suspects may seek to get around or supplant the dollar standard held in place by the Bretton Woods system.

At this juncture, however, a pragmatic link-up of digital currencies for cross-border payments is all that might be on the table. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently called it an “area of interest” as “we feel there is a lot of scope for reducing cost.”

Some members, notably China, appear to favour mBridge, an open platform. It just so happens that the US has no e-dollar on its launch-pad.

Meanwhile, Brics’ New Development Bank based in Shanghai is looking to step up funding of infrastructure projects in developing countries.

Also Read | Bridge Bridge—a bridge too far? Not if all members resolve to push ahead

What global architecture Brics could shape remains in the realm of speculation. With the Western alliance fraying and the US at loggerheads with once-close allies, Brics may look from afar like a group awaiting a pivotal moment to exercise its clout. If so, some good may come of it.

However, with or without further expansion, this group must not end up as somebody’s vehicle rather than of countries the West wasn’t ready to grant their fair share of authority. Only then can a Brics agenda of global significance achieve a consensus.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsBrics summit 2026: the group’s relevance has clearly grown but can it achieve its potential?

Brics summit 2026: the group’s relevance has clearly grown but can it achieve its potential?

Mint Editorial Board
2 min read10 Sep 2026, 07:30 AM IST
The theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a globally fraught geopolitics.
The theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a globally fraught geopolitics.(AP)
Summary

The 11-country bloc of Brics is yet to live up to its promise, but it is still too early to write it off. A link-up of digital currencies may be on the group’s agenda and its growing economic stature could grant it a significant role in global geopolitics someday.

Gift this article

In such a fractious world, with two wars raging, one for close to five years and the other for more than six months, it is quite easy to be cynical about the Brics Summit scheduled in New Delhi over the weekend. After all, there is no dearth of groupings in the world.

In such a fractious world, with two wars raging, one for close to five years and the other for more than six months, it is quite easy to be cynical about the Brics Summit scheduled in New Delhi over the weekend. After all, there is no dearth of groupings in the world.

We have the G-7 and G-20, for example, both of which count rich and powerful nations among their members, but cannot boast of much beyond a clubby air and odd go at policy coordination. So it is hard to argue that such groups are more than talk shops.

We have the G-7 and G-20, for example, both of which count rich and powerful nations among their members, but cannot boast of much beyond a clubby air and odd go at policy coordination. So it is hard to argue that such groups are more than talk shops.

Yet, the theme of Brics’ 18th summit, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Co-operation and Sustainability,’ holds relevance in a context of globally fraught geopolitics.

Also Read | Brics cooperation: it’s time to revive India-China capital flows

The group’s name is an offshoot of the term ‘Bric,’ coined by British economist Jim O’Neill and popularized by Goldman Sachs as shorthand for four vibrants markets: Brazil, Russia, India and China. That they banded together and were joined by South Africa—and later by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia—testifies to the global need for a broad non-Western forum.

Today, Brics members account for nearly half the world’s people, about a quarter of all trade and 35-40% of its GDP (in purchasing power parity terms).

On paper, Brics is formidable. In practice, the early hope that it would emerge as a voice of the Global South to advance the interests of developing countries has faded. The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations and other institutions function like they always did, dominated by the West.

Lack of unity within Brics partly explains its blank score on big issues. Its two major-economy members, India and China, have diverse interests. No wonder O’Neill almost wrote it off in 2021, saying that “Brics have so far proven incapable of uniting as a meaningful global force.”

Also Read | How Brics partnerships could strengthen the Global South

But the world order has undergone serious convulsions since then, and with China’s rise the story of this century so far, Brics could yet emerge as exactly that. The very fact that US President Donald Trump felt a need to warn of an extra 10% tariff on countries aligning with the allegedly “anti-American policies” of Brics reveals a clear threat perception.

Trump’s specific grouse, it seems, is with a Brics effort to ease mutual transactions that he suspects may seek to get around or supplant the dollar standard held in place by the Bretton Woods system.

At this juncture, however, a pragmatic link-up of digital currencies for cross-border payments is all that might be on the table. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently called it an “area of interest” as “we feel there is a lot of scope for reducing cost.”

Some members, notably China, appear to favour mBridge, an open platform. It just so happens that the US has no e-dollar on its launch-pad.

Meanwhile, Brics’ New Development Bank based in Shanghai is looking to step up funding of infrastructure projects in developing countries.

Also Read | Bridge Bridge—a bridge too far? Not if all members resolve to push ahead

What global architecture Brics could shape remains in the realm of speculation. With the Western alliance fraying and the US at loggerheads with once-close allies, Brics may look from afar like a group awaiting a pivotal moment to exercise its clout. If so, some good may come of it.

However, with or without further expansion, this group must not end up as somebody’s vehicle rather than of countries the West wasn’t ready to grant their fair share of authority. Only then can a Brics agenda of global significance achieve a consensus.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsBrics summit 2026: the group’s relevance has clearly grown but can it achieve its potential?
Read Next Story