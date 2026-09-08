Brics offers the right forum for India and China to break down the wall between their economies

Every recent India-China diplomatic engagement has followed a familiar script: a summit, a handshake and headlines about potential billions in investment once bilateral issues are resolved.
The 18th Brics Summit, scheduled for 12-13 September in New Delhi, comes soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, attended by heads of state including those of India and China. While a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Brics conclave hosted by India is expected but not officially confirmed, the machinery of economic re-engagement on both sides of the border is already moving.