Brics isn’t out to build a wall but serve the Global South
In a fraught world, Trump’s ire at the grouping can be traced to a purpose that’s more relevant than ever. Brics is not aimed at keeping Cold War II blocs apart, but serving valid causes. The hunt for an alternative to the US dollar as a global currency is one such.
Many are inclined to view Brics as yet another talking shop in search of relevance and purpose. US President Donald Trump’s threat to levy an additional import tariff of 10% on any nation that aligns itself with Brics’s “anti-American policies" puts things in perspective.