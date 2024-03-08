Opinion
Bridging the gap: How women can lead the charge on corporate boards
SummaryWomen often approach problems and opportunities from diverse angles and can challenge conventional wisdom, stimulate innovative thinking, and uncover new solutions to complex issues
Despite some progress, the state of women's representation on corporate boards globally and in India remains a concern for those advocating for gender equality.
