Bridging the gap in cancer care

The need of the hour is to work on Public-Private Partnership models and encourage private and non-profit organisations to make an initiative in the direction. One such example is our non-profit care centre, Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, which runs in partnership with the government and caters to more than 1,01,008 outpatients, out of which, 60% of the beneficiaries are from below poverty being treated under various government schemes. It provides affordable cancer care to all by using high technology such as telehealth, personalised medicine, digitisation, and artificial intelligence and is one of a kind in Central India. We, at Vedanta, truly aspire for a cancer-free society, and are open to collaborative partnerships with healthcare providers to help take us there. As more and more private players shoulder the responsibility and establish cancer care centres in their regions, India would be able to reduce the cancer care gap.