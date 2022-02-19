When Twitter user @TheBakraMan tweeted a picture of an orange-coloured soft drink bottle a couple of years ago, the Tweet garnered more than 6,000 likes, 4,500 retweets, and hundreds of replies from nostalgic fans, including from former India cricketer W.V. Raman, who recounted the daily dilemma of having to choose between drinking a bottle of that fizzy delight and walking home, or skipping it and taking a bus back after practice.

That brand was Gold Spot, one of the oldest domestic carbonated soft drink brands in India – it was introduced way back in 1952. It was one of a stable of brands including Limca, Maaza and Thums Up, operated by Ramesh Chauhan’s Parle Agro, which together accounted for a whopping 60% of the soft drinks market in 1993, the year that global beverages giant Coca-Cola bought out Chauhan for a then eye-popping $60 million.

Why on earth did Coca-Cola kill off Gold Spot?

That must be the question haunting Atlanta, Georgia, the headquarters of Coca-Cola, after looking at its brand sales numbers for FY21 in India.

A year shy of three decades after Coke re-entered India, the world’s largest selling cola is still way behind the home-grown Thums Up. In fact, the other erstwhile Parle brands – Maaza and Limca – are also bigger than Coke in India--Maaza with sales of ₹2,826 crore in FY21, and Limca, with sales of ₹2,061 crore in FY21.

And Thums Up? Thums Up is now a billion-dollar brand ( ₹7,500 crore) and is soon set to be globally launched in other markets.

That’s quite a change from the received wisdom in 1993. At that time, Coke had essentially paid for Parle’s market share. Coke acrimoniously exited India in 1976 after the socialist Janata Party government disallowed its application for a wholly owned operation in India. And it was desperate to catch up. By the time Coke decided to buy its way back into the Indian market in 1993, arch-rival Pepsi had enjoyed a seven-year lead in the Indian market and had already garnered over a fifth of the market.

Shelling out less than ₹200 crore for 60% of the market in the world’s second-most populous nation – a hot country to boot – seemed like small beer. It expected to smoothly transfer Parle’s customers to its own brands – Coca-Cola and Fanta. Given its deep pockets, marketing savvy and the experience of selling fizzy drinks in almost every country on earth, Coke executives expected a cakewalk.

Gold Spot and Citra were quickly killed off. Coke didn’t have a mango drink, and it needed one to compete with Pepsi, which had also done a Coke by buying out the hyperlocal Mumbai brand Duke’s and replacing it with Slice, so Maaza stayed. Thums Up and Limca were also retained. Limca because Coke at that point didn’t have its own version of a “cloudy" lemon drink, and Thums Up because, well, it was the biggest cola brand in India by some margin. But it was supposed to be only a matter of time before these, too, bit the dust.

Why did Thums Up refuse to die? Well, like other global food and beverage majors like Nestle and Kellogg’s have discovered, when it comes to matters of taste, Indians have a strong preference for local over global. And Thums Up, with its flavours of Indian spices like cardamom, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, is a clear home favourite. A clear marketing line helped too. Thums Up latched on to Salman Khan as a brand ambassador when it looked like Pepsi was snatching the youth market and rode along on the great Khan’s ride from stardom to superstardom.

Ditto for Limca, which mimicked India’s all-time favourite thirst quencher, nimbu-paani (lemonade), and Maaza, which drives off the uniquely Indian mango flavour.

Of course, Gold Spot was not ‘Indian’. In fact, it was so synthetic that one could legitimately doubt whether it originated on earth! But, the immense recall for a brand that has been dead for 30 years shows the strength of its connection with the Indian market. Clearly, Indians, once they fall in love with something or someone, never quite fall out of love. Just ask the then-unknown south Indian actress who modelled for Gold Spot’s memorable “Live a little hot, sip a gold spot" campaign – Rekha!

