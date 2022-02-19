Bring back The Zing Thing, Coca-Cola

Gold Spot and Citra were quickly killed off. Coke didn’t have a mango drink, and it needed one to compete with Pepsi, which had also done a Coke by buying out the hyperlocal Mumbai brand Duke’s and replacing it with Slice, so Maaza stayed. Thums Up and Limca were also retained. Limca because Coke at that point didn’t have its own version of a “cloudy" lemon drink, and Thums Up because, well, it was the biggest cola brand in India by some margin. But it was supposed to be only a matter of time before these, too, bit the dust.