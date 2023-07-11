Opinion
Bringing GST under PMLA could lead to tax terrorism
Summary
- Better analysis of GST data would do more to curb evasion and fraud than throwing the book at the problem
On July 8 the Indian government amended provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to allow the Enforcement Directorate and the Financial Intelligence Unit to share information with the GST Network.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×