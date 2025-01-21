Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Britain’s great plunder of India: Even worse than we thought
Summary
- Oxfam estimates that British colonial rule extracted $64.82 trillion from India between 1765 and 1900. This estimate should do more than just drop jaws in Britain.
Just how badly did the British plunder the wealth of India during its colonial rule?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more