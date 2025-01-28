The British Raj extracted $65 trillion from India: Fact or fiction?
Summary
- Is there a case for reparations? Oxfam’s huge estimate of the money drained from India by Britain’s colonial rule does not withstand scrutiny, as it makes too many feeble assumptions.
Oxfam, in its report Takers not Makers, claims Imperial Britain “extracted" $65 trillion from India between 1765 and 1900 in today’s money, “enough to carpet London with £50 notes" four times over, taking these numbers from calculations others have done before.