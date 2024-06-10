Britons seem to have lost faith in the NHS for sound reasons
Summary
- The UK's healthcare system is plagued by underinvestment and over-centralization of decision-making. It also suffers from structural changes like an ageing population, low mortality rate and high cost of treatment. The NHS seems to be in awful shape but it can be rescued.
Anecdotes aren’t data (as the apparently oft-misquoted saying goes), but over the past 14 years the two paint a depressingly similar picture of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).