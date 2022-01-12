Broadcast industry must stick together to survive

He disagreed that broadcasters have stagnated owing to the NTO 2.0 row. On the contrary, since they have been following NTO 1.0, their subscription revenues have increased, he argued. (NTO 2.0 is supposed to kick in from 1 April). But he agreed to the mounting challenges faced by TV and legacy distribution media. “Linear TV has to reinvent itself. Cable and DTH has to reimagine business. Besides traditional TV, it must offer high-speed broadband/OTT services or even cyber and home security on a single bill to retain its customer base," he said.

