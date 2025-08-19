Mint Quick Edit | Market buoyancy: Thank GST expectancy
The PM’s announcement of a GST reform package in the works has cheered investors, with companies selling automobiles and consumer durables seen as top beneficiaries. Market bulls, though, had better be patient.
India’s benchmark BSE Sensex index gained 0.84% on Monday. Investors had ample reason to be cheerful, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 15 August announcement of a GST reform package that is likely to see the rate structure simplified even as distortions are addressed.