India’s stock market can absorb the shock from China’s ‘bazooka’ stimulus
Summary
- Our month-long slide in share prices since China’s economic booster shot should temper investor expectations and remind folks of ‘value investing’—and the drivers of value creation. As lessons from this China shock are absorbed, this is a ‘correction’ in an educative sense too.
For countless new investors who got used to a one-way climb in Indian stocks, the past month has been a rude awakening. Since the Chinese central bank’s ‘bazooka’ stimulus for its economy, India’s stock market has been on a slide, as many foreign investors swung to Chinese stocks instead.