Buckle up: The EU’s sustainability push will impact Indian business4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:39 PM IST
Our companies must prepare for the effect of tougher laws to protect human rights and the environment on their trade ties
India and Britain’s worker unions recently raised concerns that a UK-India free trade deal could open up the British market to goods produced by child labour and slavery. Earlier this month, British retailer Marks & Spencer announced its “responsible exit" from a sourcing arrangement from Myanmar following heightened risk estimates of human-rights violations in the country. These developments come in the backdrop of evolving sustainability standards across the world, with a growing focus on the accountability of large corporations and their global value chains.