Buckle up: The EU’s sustainability push will impact Indian business

How EU companies are impacted: EU companies that are covered under the current form of the proposed directive (that is, limited-liability companies with over 250 employees and over €150 million in net global turnover or €40 million in case of companies operating in “high impact sectors") are going above and beyond to protect themselves. They are putting in place robust mechanisms to mitigate any possible risks. This means clear contractual clauses, establishment of complaint procedures, increased third-party assessments, and capacity building, among other moves. Non-EU companies that are active in the EU and meet the above criteria are also covered.