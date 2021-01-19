The FM should offer a bold vision for an economic transformation

Infrastructure spending will have a multiplier effect on India’s economic growth. In this context, it is vital to build resilient infrastructure with a focus on sustainability. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), planned over a period of five years with an initial sanctioned amount of ₹102 trillion, is a good starting point, but needs to be expanded in scale and scope. The country needs a north-south and east-west greenfield 20-lane multimodal highway, a high-speed rail corridor connecting major urban centres, a doubling of the scale of planned urban metro systems, and 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025 (instead of 2030). All this calls for significant investments. Project contracts should be awarded with time-bound implementation clauses, and with all approvals readily in place.