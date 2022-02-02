Budget 2022: Hits and misses, an individual perspective?

In line with previously issued press statement on tax treatment for amount received to meet medical expenditure on account of covid-19 and any ex-gratia received by family members on death of the individual due to covid-19, the Budget proposes to introduce an exemption for this amount retrospectively from the tax year 2019-20. While there is no ceiling for ex-gratia from the employer or assistance received from any person for medical treatment, INR 10,00,000 is the maximum exemption for financial assistance received from any person other than employer by the family members of the deceased individual. A condition is also placed that the ex-gratia must be received by the family members within 12 months from the date of death of the individual to qualify for the exemption while other conditions are to be notified.