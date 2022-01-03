Budget 2022's goal should be to turn Budget 2021's announcements into outcomes

The year has been unlovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to make; harry me not on promises to keep – that could well be a short lament for finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she gets into the swing of Budget 2022. The government has been good at identifying the things that need to be done, imaginative in their packaging and unveiling before the public, excellent at ownership and amplification, but rather lethargic when it comes to action. May we suggest that, in the forthcoming Budget, instead of promising yet more new lamps for old, the minister should announce a quiet determination to do the things that could not be done on past announcements, for a variety of reasons, among which, the pandemic stands out in stark relief.

The economy needs to raise the level of investment: gross fixed capital formation as a proportion of GDP almost touched 36% in 2007, and has been languishing at 27-28% since 2014, partly on account of past lending excess and the resultant twin balance-sheet problem made famous by former chief economic advisor Dr. Arvind Subramanian. After a determined shift towards less capital-intensive services, China’s investment rate was 43% in 2020. India’s capacity to absorb investment is gargantuan: pent-up urbanization, thousands of kilometers of high-capacity transmission lines, new telecom gear, new expressways, highways and rail track, ports, airports and upgrades of ports and airports, new container depots and other logistical hubs, new nuclear power capacity, energy-efficient public transport, widely distributed battery-charging points for electric vehicles, green hydrogen vending outlets, other chunks of renewable energy infrastructure -- the list rolls out on its own. India has project development and execution capability, unlike some third world countries that might need technical expertise from the World Bank or aid agencies. It has the sophisticated financial nous to fund such projects. There is no justification for continuing with low GCFC/GDP ratios.

The challenge is to prepare viable projects (already done, in the National Infrastructure Pipeline), find sources of finance (announced, national asset monetization programme), and create a vibrant market for corporate debt, instead of burdening banks with the task of funding infrastructure, long-gestation projects of duration and complexity beyond the remit of conventional banking (announced, in 2019, a National Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation, to enhance the credit rating of bonds issued by large projects). To reduce the problem of banks being burdened by bad loans that discourage fresh lending, the government had announced a new bad bank in the budget a year ago, and its dual structure, by way of a National Asset Reconstruction Company to buy dud loans from banks and an India Debt Resolution Company to resolve the bad loans was unveiled later, but the first bad loan is yet to be transferred to the body.

Alongside, the government has to work in coordination with the central bank to maintain macroeconomic stability, so that big-ticket investment and planning can go ahead without project developers worrying about the ground they stand on slipping away underfoot. For that too, the government had announced solutions. Big-ticket privatization plans were lined up, for a total of ₹1.75 trillion – that kind of capital receipts would contain the fiscal deficit within limits of prudence. However, the notable privatization has been that of Air India, which fetched the government all of ₹2,700 crore in cash and relief from having to pay off debt worth ₹15,300 crore.

India needs, once it comes out of the pandemic, action to implement past budget announcements, rather than yet more new promises. Promises make you postpone your sleep, however inviting the bower you reach. So, dear FM, to embrace that soft embalmer of the still midnight, that certain knot of peace, focus, come Budget 2022, on fulfilling past promises than on making afresh, new ones.

