Union Budget 2022 followed through with the investment and growth focus which the Government had injected in the 2021 Budget. The sense of urgency to support and drive growth was visible as government displayed the required consistency in any pivot in the fiscal policy, which in this case has been a counter-cyclical bet led by the public investment. In that context, the Budget 2022 consolidates on the gains from 2021 and resisted the temptation to accelerate welfare spending or introduce populist measures. This is something which was feared in the sections of the market given the impending electoral calendar.

The budgeted increase of 35% in FY23 in the outlay for capital expenditure, on an already high base of FY22, was the single biggest takeaway from the Union Budget.

The attempt to revive investment cycle is much needed to sustain GDP growth at a higher trajectory of 7-8% and we are seeing visible early signs of investment revival in private sector. The higher-than-expected fiscal target (6.4% budgeted in FY23) is mainly driven by productive capex with very realistic and reasonable revenue assumptions including the disinvestment proceeds. While it puts upward pressure on interest rates, the mix of spending (more capital and less revenue expenditure) reduces the risk to being interpreted negatively by the credit rating agencies. It should be noted that economic growth had declined to below 4% pre-pandemic (FY20) and therefore the urgency to sustain the growth recovery is critical and well-directed.

Another area where the budget scored was the consistency in taxation. No major changes were announced although there was some disappointment on lack of any relief in the lower income slabs. The strong economic recovery has resulted in robust revenue collections which has given gives the much-needed elbow room to push for growth through infrastructure spending without envisaging new (read market-unfriendly tax measures). The thrust of the taxation measures was therefore towards ensuring transparency, parity and making it user friendly. Taxation on digital assets was introduced at 35% even as the tax incentives for start-ups was extended till March 2023.

Privatisation has proceeded slower than expected so the budgeted estimates for FY23 are more realistic even as the LIC IPO is targeted to be completed in FY22. More has been announced on asset monetisation where execution remains key. In term of misses, lack of mention or progress on power distribution reforms means it remains one of the key pending structural reforms.

The shift towards clean energy was apparent in the Budget and was on expected lines. The production linked incentive (PLI) schemes have been extended to clean technology and solar equipment and components. Data centres, EV charges and battery charging/storage will be given Infrastructure status.

In terms of the existing schemes and focus areas, there was additional allocation and higher targets announced in the Budget.

• In FY23, 8 million houses will be completed for identified beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana (PMAY) with an allocation of Rs48,000 crore.

• National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000kms in FY23 which is significantly higher than what has been achieved in FY21 and FY22 till date.

• Besides, there is an allocation of INR200bn projects towards multi-model connectivity projects.

• In the Nal Se Jal scheme (drinking water), there is an allocation of Rs60,000 crore to cover 3.8 crore households in FY23.

• The focus towards domestic Defence R&D and procurement was sustained through capital outlays and further opening up to industry and private bodies.

The measures to alleviate the pain in the informal and the MSME sector was restricted to increasing and extending the ECLGS scheme till March 2023 and revamping of the credit guarantee trust for micro and small enterprises (CGTMSE). This will incrementally help in managing the asset quality of MSME loan books of banks although the benefit would ultimately depend on the extent to which MSMEs come forward and the extent to which banks grant help, especially as a significant quantum of ECLGS disbursement has already been extended, and assuming the Covid-19 pandemic does not worsen.

The Union Budget further reinforces the theme of cyclical recovery which started with commodities and has since broad based to private capex, real estate and manufacturing.

Broad equity valuations remain finely balanced especially in the context of the rising bonds, globally and in India. The return expectations from equities therefore needs to be moderated in 2022 even as confidence in economic recovery and corporate earnings continues to be broad based and hence well supported. In addition, combination of rising interest rates and economic recovery tilts the balance of potential equity returns in favour of cyclical themes and predictable cash flows, quite different from the trends witnessed in much of the last decade.

