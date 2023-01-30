Budget 2023: 5 ways to simplify tax compliances

A peculiar aspect under the Indian tax regulations is the concept of deemed rental income. Under the Act, if a person owns more than two house properties which are self-occupied, the additional properties will be deemed to be let out and the notional income needs to be offered for tax. While the provision for this deeming fiction would have been brought in to bring additional real estate wealth into the taxable ambit, in today’s world when returns from real estate are not very rewarding, it might be time to relook at this notional means of taxing wealth. Further, where an individual is living in his own house and rent out the same for part of the year, then under the current tax provisions, he/ she ends up paying tax for the full year i.e., on the actual rent received plus notional rent for the period for which individual occupied the house during the year. While in the similar situation, where the individual did not occupy the house and was lying vacant and rented it out for part of the year, then is it taxed only for the actual rent received during the year.