Budget 2023: Making way for empowered and inclusive India@100
- With fiscal prudence and focus on growth levers at the heart of the Budget, one can say that it lays the foundation for the Indian economy continuing its growth trajectory
On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of this government before the general elections slated for next year. Coming out the pandemic, the need to be fiscally prudent given fiscal deficit, while keeping in mind people's expectations has been a delicate balancing act. The Budget proposals deliver on these fronts, with its stated ambition to create sustained and inclusive economic growth, through the finance minister’s aptly coined ‘Saptarishi’, or the seven priorities - inclusive growth, last-mile delivery, infrastructure and investment, green growth, youth power, financial sector, and unleashing the potential of the countrymen.
