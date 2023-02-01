Budget 2023: Making way for empowered and inclusive India@100

Coming to Budget proposals, the middle class will have some cheer on the personal tax front albeit with some conditions. New tax regime announced in 2020 has been made the default tax regime. While taxpayers can opt for the old regime, the government’s resolve of greater adoption of the new regime is clear with new slabs rates, increase in rebate thresholds and lowering of surcharge for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), available only under the new regime. Standard deduction and deduction for family pension have now been extended to the new regime; however medical deductions stay out. To balance the loss in revenue on this account to some extent, certain high value transactions will now come under the tax net. For instance, tax exemption on account of reinvestment of capital gains into residential property will now be capped at ₹10 crore and income from traditional insurances where the premium (newer policies) is over ₹5 lakh will not be tax exempt.