Budget 2023 offers a chance to fix the bankruptcy law
- Euphoria over IBC has long turned into disillusionment with the gaming of the system by promoters and others, huge delays and low realisations.
Two years after the Narendra Modi government enacted what was then considered a modern bankruptcy law in 2016, Arun Jaitley, who was the finance minister then, reflected on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or IBC at a function in New Delhi. Expanding on the backdrop to the new law, Jaitley said then that in the past, there was a tendency to create a problem while searching for solutions. That was because “we are never willing to confront the problem, ask the right questions so that we can get the right answers," the minister said in his signature style four years ago.