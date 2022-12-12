Budget 2023 offers a chance to fix the bankruptcy law

There are reasons to be downbeat on this. In a consultation paper in April this year, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India or IBBI said that the average time taken just to admit an application for insolvency by an operational creditor was 650 days in FY 22, up from 468 days the previous year. The IBC mandates a maximum of 14 days for admission of an insolvency application and 330 days for resolution. Coupled with this is the blow to lenders following a Supreme Court ruling on default and granting discretion to the NCLT to reject the insolvency process. The delay or failure to fill up vacancies in NCLT benches across the country will mean that the system can only play catch up, given the huge backlog of cases which has built up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}