Budget 2024-25: We must balance fiscal prudence with support for economic growth
Summary
- A tighter fiscal deficit is an important aim, but the government must create budget space for growth-boosting expenditure by enhancing tax collections. It can also look to disinvestment and asset monetization.
Fiscal prudence, along with the implementation of difficult reforms to modernize the economy, has been the hallmark of this government. In its third term in power, it could further focus on some of its priorities, such as a productive workforce and the competitiveness of Indian products and services.