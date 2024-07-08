Budget 2024-25: We must balance fiscal prudence with support for economic growth

To create fiscal space for stepping up expenditure on critical areas, the government will need to enhance tax collections. As a proportion of GDP, the Centre’s gross tax revenue has remained around 11.5% for the last four years. According to the 15th Finance Commission, India’s total tax collections (Central and states combined) are around 4 percentage points below their potential. The time is now ripe to increase tax buoyancy through rationalization and simplification of the tax structure, wherever possible.