Opinion
Budget 2024: Big vision and a steady hand
SummaryThe government is playing a very constructive role as a facilitator. That should make us all very optimistic about the future.
The hallmarks of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s six budget speeches are the consistency in vision, stress on sound economic management, focus on the welfare of the people and a responsiveness to the wider economic context.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more