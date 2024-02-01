Budget 2024: Big vision and a steady hand

At the same time, the government has been able to maintain its path to lowering the fiscal deficit. For this year, it will be 5.8%, lower than the estimated 5.9% going down further to 5.1% next year. As the FM said, this consolidation and lowering of government borrowing will help free up capital at a lower cost for private investment. The FM has always been encouraging of private investment and the time is ripe for a take-off.