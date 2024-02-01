Budget 2024: Delivering a promise of stability and sustainability

With the fiscal deficit targeted to be 5.1% of the GDP in the next financial year — a massive improvement of 70 basis points from this financial year — and lower government borrowings, the budget seems to throw a challenge to the private sector to step up and partner it in its vision for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047. An increase in expenditure outlay for the coming fiscal year by 11.1% gives a signal to private players that the government is ready to double down on its efforts to boost infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy and many other promising sectors.