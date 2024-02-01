Budget 2024: Pragmatism over populism
SummaryThe budget delivered on three counts, sticking with the fiscal consolidation path; emphasis on capex to improve the quality of the expenditure mix; and refrained from outright populism.
The interim budget kept to its essence, marked by a short speech presentation, overview of key milestones achieved over the past decade, a statement of intent for the way forward and prioritized macro stability over short-term demand impulses. We characterize the budget as leaning towards pragmatism over populism.