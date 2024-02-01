Budget 2024: Pragmatism over populism

The Centre’s capital expenditure is slated to rise by 11% in FY25 compared to FY24 (BE) to ₹11.1 trillion, amounting to 3.4% of GDP, doubling in the past five years. Adding the ‘grant in aid of creation of capital assets’ and ‘resources of public enterprises’, the effective capex rises to ₹18 trillion in FY25 compared to ₹11 trillion in FY20 before the pandemic. At an aggregate level, higher multiplier of capex vs revenue expenditure bodes well for enhancement of the economy’s capital stock and productive capacity, as well as improving the overall quality of the expenditure mix.