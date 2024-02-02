Budget 2024: Setting the tone for the future course of tax reforms
SummaryThe interim budget signals that the scope for significant changes in rates and incentives are no longer priority and if the dividend of higher taxpayers is to yield the desired revenues status quo may have to continue.
Taxpayers anticipate the budget, especially in an election year, in the hope of tax reliefs or rationalization of the tax system. This year was no different as the wish list of industry and individuals was extensive. However, the finance minister in her concise speech referred to the tax reforms through the decade and stated that no changes would be introduced to the direct and indirect taxes.