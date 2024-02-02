Budget 2024: Setting the tone for the future course of tax reforms

How these compare in the future with the overall composition of revenue remains to be seen. Beyond the domestic tax system, there are international reforms underway as some countries within the OECD, particularly the EU, begin to adopt a global minimum tax through national legislations. This will require India to respond with its own domestic policy. India which has a domestic minimum tax of 15% will have to work out the implications that this reform will have on its economy. The shift of talks to the UN would in turn have bearing on the implementation of reform.