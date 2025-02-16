Opinion
Budget: A missed opportunity is the biggest cost burden that India must bear
Summary
- It did a good job on many fronts but let the country down on badly needed market reforms in India’s farm sector. When will state intervention recede so that price signals get a chance to work?
The budget presented on 1 February was important for India’s new government, for it had won a mandate for a five-year term in power. Hence, it had to aim for a significant impact on India’s economy towards the nation’s long-term objectives.
