Vivek Kaul: Does the budget signal a change in the government’s growth strategy?
Summary
- There’s a shift in emphasis from building infrastructure to stoking consumption, but this doesn’t solve the country’s basic problems. When, for example, will governments ‘get out of the way’?
In the stock market circles of Central and South Mumbai, the phrase ‘kya lagta hai’ (KLH, what do you feel)? can be a conversation starter. During the course of any such conversation in the last few months, the KLH crowd would eventually get around to cribbing about how high taxes are holding the stock market and economy back.