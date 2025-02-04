Vivek Kaul: Does the budget signal a change in the government’s growth strategy?

Fifth, while the government might have adopted a new strategy, the impact of tax cuts on the overall economy might be limited. Why? The total expenditure of the government in 2025-26 is budgeted at ₹50.7 trillion or 14.2% of GDP. In 2024-25, it’s at ₹47.2 trillion or 14.6% of GDP. So, spending will proportionally shrink at a time when the economy is not in the best shape. Of course, this is in line with the Centre’s efforts to cut its fiscal deficit.