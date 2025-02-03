A tightrope act: The budget does a good job of balancing divergent demands
Summary
- By striking a fine balance, the budget’s expenditure strategy laudably creates space for future capital spending. Evolving economic conditions both globally and at home must be kept under watch, though.
India’s budget for 2025-26 demonstrates a careful balance between an unwavering focus on macroeconomic stability by continuing on a path of fiscal prudence and addressing growth concerns. It comes after a strong fiscal performance in 2024-25, when the government managed to outperform its fiscal targets, achieving a deficit of 4.8% of GDP against the budgeted 4.9%, primarily through reduced capital expenditure.