A tightrope act: The budget does a good job of balancing divergent demands

The quality of spending has also improved; the ratio of capital-to-current spending rose from about 20% in 2021-22 to stabilize at about 30% in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and a similar pattern will be seen next year. To those saying that central capital expenditure has hit a ceiling, this budget is actually freeing up fiscal space for the future. The devil lies in the details, and here, the government’s clever strategy deserves a closer look.