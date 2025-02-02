Ajit Ranade: The budget’s consumption stimulus will stand India in good stead
Summary
- Together with fiscal prudence, it could keep the economy stable amid global headwinds that may worsen. This will be a year of dramatic policy shifts in the US.
The big story of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record eighth budget was its consumption stimulus. This was given by raising the ceiling of tax-free income. No tax is payable for anyone earning an income up to ₹12 lakh. This significant jump in the maximum permissible tax-free income came after a gap of five years—it was raised to ₹7 lakh in 2019.