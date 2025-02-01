The budget’s horizon is closer: Just as our growth challenge needs it to be
Summary
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s latest budget shows no let-up in capital expenditure and stays on its fiscal correction path, but opts for a direct stimulus by way of tax relief to support near-term GDP growth. It adds up to good news
Ever since India’s government set the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Union budgets have been bifocal. Massive outlays for an infrastructure build-up have been emblematic of this approach, designed to spur demand and multiply incomes during the year on one hand, while also acting as a long-term enabler of GDP expansion on the other. So, too, India’s budget proposals for 2025-26, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.