TCA Anant: The budget represents a missed opportunity to strengthen Indian statistics
Summary
- The Census will be delayed even further, it seems. The 2025-26 budget’s modest allocations for India’s pressing data requirements reveal an unsettling neglect of a vital aspect of governance.
The government has just presented the first full-year budget of its third term, marking a significant milestone in its economic agenda. This budget stands out for a deft tightrope walk, navigating the complex challenges posed by an uncertain global environment while ensuring that India’s growth remains strong. It addresses the pressing need to stimulate domestic consumption through targeted incentives and sectoral support while staying committed to fiscal prudence, which has been a hallmark of this government.