Rajrishi Singhal: The budget touches but doesn’t feel and speaks but leaves much unsaid
Summary
- It missed a chance to level the field for citizens vis-a-vis big businesses—which have contributed little to India’s economic growth despite lighter taxation—even as its personal tax relief may miss the mark
Dispirited by an economic slowdown and stagnant spending power, observers greeted finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s beribboned tax breaks with a combination of euphoria and hope. There was elation because tax breaks could mean more money to spend and save; there are also expectations that this time will be different, because past experience shows that good budgetary intentions can be scotched by hidden small-print or an unexpected surge in inflation.