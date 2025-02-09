Illustratively, the revenue collection from corporate taxes seems to be slowing down over the years, while personal income taxes have held up. It is in this context that the Economic Survey for 2024-25 notes with some anguish: “A striking disparity has emerged in corporate India: profits climbed 22.3% in FY24, but employment grew by a mere 1.5%…While the labour share of GVA shows a slight uptick, the disproportionate rise in corporate profits—predominantly among large firms—raises concerns about income inequality. A higher profit share and stagnant wage growth risk slowing the economy by curbing demand." GVA or ‘gross value added’ is a measure of all the goods and services produced in the economy minus the cost of inputs and raw materials used.