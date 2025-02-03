Opinion
Andy Mukherjee: India has slashed income tax but still needs to snip red tape
Summary
- Easing the compliance burden of businesses is more important for India’s economic growth than tax cuts given by its budget. Will the Economic Survey’s call to ‘get out of the way’ be heeded?
The Indian middle class, and even some of its top 10% earners, are now fully exempt from income tax. Small businesses don’t expect such largesse; they just want to know when they will be free of stifling red tape.
