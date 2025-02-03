Andy Mukherjee: India has slashed income tax but still needs to snip red tape

But here, too, the need of the hour is simplicity. As the founder of a venture capital (VC) firm told me, any investor who takes government money to invest in new companies should expect to get bogged down in compliance. No VC firm wants to hire someone just to manage paperwork created by bureaucrats. Which is why greater ease of doing business, especially for smaller enterprises struggling to navigate the country’s bewildering regulations, is more important than the tax rebate for the middle class. ©Bloomberg