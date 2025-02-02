Opinion
This budget is remarkable for its fiscal restraint—apart from other aspects
Summary
- The revenue and primary deficit targets of the Union budget for 2025-26 are impressive indeed, so bond yields in India are likely to ease, while other eye-catchers like its tax giveaways would need monitoring.
The Union budget for 2025-26 is being hailed as a “thanksgiving’’ for the middle-class, while its personal income tax relief is being called “historic’’ and has hogged most of the limelight. But there a quite a few standout features other than these.
