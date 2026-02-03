Budget: It combines strategic ambition with fiscal discipline to set India up for a sustainable growth trajectory
Markets are often fixated on the near-term. The budget’s real emphasis lies in conservative fiscal assumptions and long-horizon investments in capacity, skills and institutions. As these initiatives begin to pay off in terms of economic growth, the importance of this budget will become clearer.
Markets don’t always get it right, especially not immediately. India’s 2026-27 budget sparked an initial selloff, with investors obsessing over the government’s elevated headline borrowing. Indices recovered soon after, aided by positive news on a trade deal with the US.