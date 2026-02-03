Following the 2025-26 pattern, operational spending—administrative costs, central government programmes and overheads—will grow slower than the economy. Revenue spending will continue to fall while interest payments are expected to be contained—both as a proportion of GDP. Revenue expenditure includes grants for capital spending by states. Accounting for these, the effective capital-to-current spending ratio is expected to approach 50% in 2026-27 from less than 40% in 2025-26.