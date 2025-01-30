Budget: India’s fiscal consolidation is well on track despite hurdles
Summary
- That the government’s fiscal deficit is narrowing in spite of an economic slowdown is commendable. The heavy lifting to support growth will have to be done by RBI via policy rate cuts.
As is usually the case, India’s Union budget for 2025-26, to be announced on 1 February, is expected to attract a lot of attention from different stakeholders in the economy, particularly with its growth momentum having sprung a significant downside surprise in 2024-25. Has the ongoing cyclical slowdown put the Centre’s fiscal consolidation agenda at risk?